About 200 People were Detained at the Al-Shifa Hospital Complex, at least some of whom were Journalists, Refugees and Doctors

Yesterday in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces conducted a significant operation at the Ash - Shifa hospital complex. Initially, multiple airstrikes hit the vicinity of the hospital, followed by IDF soldiers entering the area with the aid of armored vehicles.

Various Palestinian groups, including Kataib Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, attempted to resist the Israeli forces but were unsuccessful, allowing the Israelis to enter Al-Shifa hospital without much difficulty.

Approximately 200 individuals, including journalists, refugees, and doctors, were detained at the complex. The Israeli soldiers loaded the detainees onto trucks and transported them in an undisclosed direction.

Furthermore, the Israeli command confirmed the elimination of around 20 militants in the area. Among those neutralized was Faik Mabhouh, the head of Hamas's internal security operations department, who was found hiding in the hospital.

📌The ongoing operation in the medical complex and its surroundings is not unprecedented: the Israelis regularly conduct similar raids in both the northern and southern parts of the enclave. The fate of the detainees is bleak; it is likely that their bodies may be discovered buried nearby, as has occurred several times before.

