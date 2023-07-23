Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Transgenderism: An Easy to Understand Summary - Explaining the Faith
channel image
High Hopes
2651 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
31 views
Published Yesterday

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on July 22, 2023


What is Transgenderism, and what do all the terms mean? Gender identity, gender dysphoria, transition, and gender affirming care. And what does the Church teach about it? How to respond to your loved one who states they are transitioning? Hear Fr. Chris Alar give a summary of what you need to know about this movement and the true reality of the matter.


 What is Woke? https://youtube.com/live/uIN-qGyqS3U


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTKfsLqwqR4

Keywords
christiantransitioncatholictransgenderismgender dysphoriagender identitytransfr chris alarexplaining the faithgender affirming care

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket