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Transgenderism: An Easy to Understand Summary - Explaining the Faith
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48 views • July 23, 2023

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on July 22, 2023


What is Transgenderism, and what do all the terms mean? Gender identity, gender dysphoria, transition, and gender affirming care. And what does the Church teach about it? How to respond to your loved one who states they are transitioning? Hear Fr. Chris Alar give a summary of what you need to know about this movement and the true reality of the matter.


 What is Woke? https://youtube.com/live/uIN-qGyqS3U


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTKfsLqwqR4

Keywords
christiantransitioncatholictransgenderismgender dysphoriagender identitytransfr chris alarexplaining the faithgender affirming care
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