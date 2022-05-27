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Claudio Marty on "RichardGage911: Unleashed!" 10/14/21
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21 views • May 27, 2022
Are you on Facebook and are you a 9/11 Truth activist? Not if you don’t show it! The “I Am The Face of Truth” movement was created by our guest, Mr. Claudio Marty in 2013 to show the world how many of us there really are out there! And now there are 16,000 - including mine!
Getting a “9/11 Awareness Banner” as your Facebook profile picture is the simplest most effective thing you can do to help spread 9/11 awareness online and world wide. So “Banner up!” at IAmTheFaceOfTruth.com We interviewed the founder of this worldwide grass roots campaign on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He will show you how easy it is to make a difference in the world. “Be the ad!” It works even while you’re sleeping - 24/7 365 days per year!
Claudio lost a family member in the 9/11 tragedy which launched his 10-year passion to help the family members. He is a sales and marketing expert from Brooklyn, NY and now lives in Florida.
Learn more about our video podcasts at https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Getting a “9/11 Awareness Banner” as your Facebook profile picture is the simplest most effective thing you can do to help spread 9/11 awareness online and world wide. So “Banner up!” at IAmTheFaceOfTruth.com We interviewed the founder of this worldwide grass roots campaign on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He will show you how easy it is to make a difference in the world. “Be the ad!” It works even while you’re sleeping - 24/7 365 days per year!
Claudio lost a family member in the 9/11 tragedy which launched his 10-year passion to help the family members. He is a sales and marketing expert from Brooklyn, NY and now lives in Florida.
Learn more about our video podcasts at https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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