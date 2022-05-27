BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Claudio Marty on "RichardGage911: Unleashed!" 10/14/21
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
44 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 27, 2022
Are you on Facebook and are you a 9/11 Truth activist? Not if you don’t show it! The “I Am The Face of Truth” movement was created by our guest, Mr. Claudio Marty in 2013 to show the world how many of us there really are out there! And now there are 16,000 - including mine!

Getting a “9/11 Awareness Banner” as your Facebook profile picture is the simplest most effective thing you can do to help spread 9/11 awareness online and world wide. So “Banner up!” at IAmTheFaceOfTruth.com We interviewed the founder of this worldwide grass roots campaign on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He will show you how easy it is to make a difference in the world. “Be the ad!” It works even while you’re sleeping - 24/7 365 days per year!

Claudio lost a family member in the 9/11 tragedy which launched his 10-year passion to help the family members. He is a sales and marketing expert from Brooklyn, NY and now lives in Florida.

Learn more about our video podcasts at https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Keywords
worldtruthyoure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
France&#8217;s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

France’s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

Morgan S. Verity
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy