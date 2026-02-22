© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump’s global tariffs are illegal, the Supreme Court has ruled.
And guess who's going to make billions out of it?
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s family.
As of late 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (run by his sons) bought tariff refund rights from U.S. importers for pennies on the dollar.
