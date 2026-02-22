BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
President Trump’s global tariffs are illegal, the Supreme Court has ruled. And guess who's going to make billions out of it?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10171 followers
109 views • 2 days ago

President Trump’s global tariffs are illegal, the Supreme Court has ruled. 

And guess who's going to make billions out of it? 

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s family. 

As of late 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (run by his sons) bought tariff refund rights from U.S. importers for pennies on the dollar.
----------------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
howard lutnickus commerce secretarycantor fitzgerald and co
