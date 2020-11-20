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ο μόνος που μπορεί να ανατρέψει το δαιμονικό σχέδιο ειναι ο τραμπ.ΑΝ ΔΕΝ ΕΠΑΝΕΚΛΕΓΕΙ ΑΠΛΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ Γ....
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106 views • November 20, 2020
Και οι λίθοι κεκράξονται : Όταν ψεύδονται Ορθόδοξοι, ο Κύριος εμφανιζει Καρδινάλιους που λένε αλήθειες...
Ο Καρδινάλιος Carlo Maria Viganò έγραψε μια ανοιχτή επιστολή στον Πρόεδρο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ισχυριζόμενος ότι η πανδημία COVID-19 είναι μέρος μιας συνωμοσίας για την επιβολή «δικτατορίας για την υγεία» και ότι ο Τραμπ είναι «η τελική φρουρά» για τη διακοπή αυτής της ατζέντας.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3pA9uPGHnc
Ο Καρδινάλιος Carlo Maria Viganò έγραψε μια ανοιχτή επιστολή στον Πρόεδρο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ισχυριζόμενος ότι η πανδημία COVID-19 είναι μέρος μιας συνωμοσίας για την επιβολή «δικτατορίας για την υγεία» και ότι ο Τραμπ είναι «η τελική φρουρά» για τη διακοπή αυτής της ατζέντας.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3pA9uPGHnc
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