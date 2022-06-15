[Jun 15, 2022] Your Own Perfect Medicine: Amandha Vollmer on One Radio Network [Patrick Timpone]

"In this video Amandha discusses how you can use DMSO and Urine Therapy for eye repair and treatment of any problems you may face with your eyes. By following instructions outlined in this video you may correct your eyes better than any other method.

One of the earlier products that Amandha designed was the DMSO hair regrowth product.







Urine Therapy

Amandha speaks about Shivambu, also known as urine therapy. This video will provide insight on how Urine Therapy works and the health benefits that come with it like hair regrowth, hair color and so much more!

Amandha discovered Urine Therapy through her research on ancient Indian knowledge that dates back over 5000 years. She discovered that the ancient Indian people used Urine Therapy practices to heal the body from many ailments. After experimenting with Urine Therapy, she could never forget the power that she discovered thus she found a passion to share it with as many as people as possible.

Amandha explains how Urine can act as an antidote for any ailment and how your body manufactures urine that is designed for you perfectly. She also speaks about how urine can be a powerful tool used to cleanse and detox the body through ingestion.

You will learn how urine can be used as a bowel cleanser and how ingesting it can encourage the cleansing and detoxification of the gut and the intestinal tract. Also, Amandha explains how Urine Therapy can help you have more energy, sleep better, and think clearly. Lastly, she dives in on the topic of enemas mixed with urine therapy and its powerful and positive effects on the human body. You can learn how to mix your urine therapy with a coffee enema for amazing results!





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com App Referral code: FErkvst

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show: https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/book-dave-for-an-interview/

Detoxify your life! Remove Nano Toxins! Buy "MasterPeace" Holistic Detoxification. Link here: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=24315





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B





We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible? We have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: Paypal [email protected]

Venmo: dtweiss

Cash App: $DITRH

BTC: bc1qu3zj79344ffn8y3z3uqvdn3tewmmkjpymzvscu





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/FlatEarthDave

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews/search?

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv

X: https://x.com/thefepodcast





podcast, science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education