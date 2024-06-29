Russia is establishing a new military base in the Ayn al-Arab region near the Turkish border.

Ukrainian forces fired upon a group of civilians during an evacuation from Toretsk, killing seven people, according to the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) administration.

As Russian troops advance towards Toretsk, which remains under Ukrainian control, the Donetsk authorities are working to evacuate residents to safe areas in the republic's rear.

Toretsk serves as a significant logistical hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The city features a large industrial zone that the Ukrainian army is expected to use as a fortified position and storage area for military equipment.





In addition, the outskirts of the city are dotted with areas of waste rock left over from mining operations. These will have to be secured by Russian forces during their advance.

Toretsk itself is located between Gorlovka and Konstantinovka, a key part of the largest fortified zone of the Ukrainian Army in the Donbass region.





