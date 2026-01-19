US presidents are ‘puppets’ controlled by Israel - Rabbi Asher, throwback

THROWBACK: US presidents are ‘puppets’ controlled by Israel – Rabbi

It really doesn’t matter to Israel who wins the presidency in the US, says Yaakov Asher, Israeli Haredi rabbi and parliamentarian.

Whoever sits in the White House “has no freedom of choice,” and “become like puppets” when it comes to international affairs impacting the future of Israel, he asserts.

💬 “Who pulls the strings of those puppets? We do. The Jewish people.”