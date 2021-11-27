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UNN Canada Episode 8 – 11/26/21 - BC Flood Crisis
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60 views • November 27, 2021
An unprecedented storm hit the Province of BC creating massive flooding. UNN Canada reports on the crisis. Dwayne covers the extensive damage and the fallout that has impacted BC, the rest of Canada, and possibly the world. Jen looks at the phenomenon of the storm, how it compares to other storms of this nature, and delves into some of the questions many are asking.
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