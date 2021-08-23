© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS SHIT IS GETTING REAL.
Follow
16
Share
Report
1730 views • August 23, 2021
Australian man jailed for his views on COVID. They weren't in line with the narrative.
We Are Truily Living in the 1984 Dystopian World Described by Orwell - this man was dobbed-in by his wife of 15 years.
PLEASE KEEP THIS MAN IN YOUR PRAYRES
(sounds like paranoid personality disorder is the diagnosis that he's trying to describe or remember) - clearly thats what theyre using to detain him...look it up for yourself and be careful.
MIRRORED: Tim Truth
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
We Are Truily Living in the 1984 Dystopian World Described by Orwell - this man was dobbed-in by his wife of 15 years.
PLEASE KEEP THIS MAN IN YOUR PRAYRES
(sounds like paranoid personality disorder is the diagnosis that he's trying to describe or remember) - clearly thats what theyre using to detain him...look it up for yourself and be careful.
MIRRORED: Tim Truth
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.