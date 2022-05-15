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[CLIP] THE MATRIX WAS A REVEAL PARTY! AI is already here! The grand finally is coming.
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380 views • May 15, 2022
Get prepared spiritually. We are at the precipice of the reveal of AI. The release of AI is right at the door. When the integration of AI is complete nothing will ever be the same. This reality is upon us. Artificial Intelligence will become integral in government, farming, financial institutions, computer programs, online games, television broadcasting, and any other component of our lives.
The truth is out there for those who are willing to look.
Watch the full show here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mzsKkbHWBCqa/
Follow me on Gettr:
https://gettr.com/user/thedilemmashow
The truth is out there for those who are willing to look.
Watch the full show here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mzsKkbHWBCqa/
Follow me on Gettr:
https://gettr.com/user/thedilemmashow
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