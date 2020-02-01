CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: People Create Unique Ways to Cope as Surgical Mask, Food Shortages Increase

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Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, Surgical masks and food are in short supply in some cases in China and Hong Kong due to the coronavirus. Surgical masks are in high demand, so much so that citizens have to resort to other methods to prevent themselves from the coronavirus.