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Fauci Says Mask Mandates Could Last Forever
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40 views • May 13, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson of http://summit.news guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the out-of-control medical tyranny of the authoritarian left.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609b11faee7ab222674d05b7
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609b11faee7ab222674d05b7
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