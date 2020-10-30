Twitter Bans Border Protection Chief Mark Morgan for Telling the Truth About the New Wall

It's obvious to anyone who is not in the tank for the Dems and the far left that Big Tech is engaged in heavy censorship of any message that doesn't fit into the left's narrative which includes open and no borders. Mark Morgan, the acting Director of the Customs and Border Patrol told the truth about how effective walls are at keeping out criminals, etc. from entering our country. Twitter banned him for violating their terms of service. Sound familiar? It will if you are a conservative who has used Twitter. See what Mark has to say about why Twitter banned him and why they were forced to back off. Section 230 protecting Big Tech from lawsuits needs to be repealed except Big Tech has bought off our politicians too.Subscribe to this channel for updates