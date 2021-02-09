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Deaths and adverse effects caused by taking the covid jab
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381 views • February 09, 2021
Hi in this video I read an article that highlights how many people have died and had adverse effects after taking the covid 19 vaccine, God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance
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