The Truth About January 6th: Timothy Hale's Firsthand Account | 40K FootView Ep. 52
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
48 views • 11 hours ago

In this exclusive interview, Timothy Hale shares his harrowing firsthand experience of the January 6th Capitol events, dispelling myths and revealing the truth behind the media narrative.


From the peaceful beginnings of the gathering to the chaos that ensued, Hale provides a detailed account of his time inside the Capitol, the incompetence of law enforcement, and the systemic injustices he faced. He also discusses his wrongful imprisonment, the birth of the Patriot Freedom Project to support J6 defendants, and his ongoing mission to expose the truth. Join us for a compelling and eye-opening conversation about justice, resilience, and the fight for accountability.


Key Points Covered:


The peaceful start of the January 6th gathering and how it escalated.


Hale's personal experience inside the Capitol and the lack of proper law enforcement guidance.


The legal battles, wrongful imprisonment, and violations of due process.


The creation of the Patriot Freedom Project to aid J6 families.


Hale's current mission to expose the truth and advocate for justice.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

