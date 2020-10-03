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Top Financial Myths - Actual Due Date and Zero-Interest Loans with Sam Piccione
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6 views • October 03, 2020
Sam tells us about two of his Top Ten Myths about money. This episode is about the reality of Due Dates and the truth behind Zero Interest Loans.
Guess what? What you think turns out to be wrong. Very wrong when it comes to your financial future rather than the one the financial institutions had in store for you. Do NOT be their next victim, learn from Sam, and save yourself!
Guess what? What you think turns out to be wrong. Very wrong when it comes to your financial future rather than the one the financial institutions had in store for you. Do NOT be their next victim, learn from Sam, and save yourself!
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