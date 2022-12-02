Knowing this first: that scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts, and saying, "Where is the promise of His coming?

- 2Peter 3:3-4





Here’s some of the reasons the scoffers give as to why you should NOT look for Yeshua’s coming:





Do you think you are BETTER than everyone else and can just take the EASY WAY OUT?





You are being SELFISH thinking you can just leave and not stick around and help and preach the gospel!





You will LOSE YOUR FAITH when things get bad and the rapture still hasn’t happened!





There’s no use getting people’s hopes up – only to have them dashed again and again. You are going to cause a lot of people to lose their faith in God.





Don’t you know that a pre-tribulation rapture is only a MODERN theory? The early church didn’t believe in it.





We’re NOT SUPPOSED TO KNOW the day or hour so why even bother to look?

And we have to have a GREAT WEALTH TRANSFER to fund the revival – look for the great wealth transfer – not the great escape!







Two thousand years ago the early Church saw things a bit differently. The Apostle Paul wrote to Titus and told him that we should be:





Denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ,

- Titus 2:12-13





In this video we will analyze all the “catching up” verses and compare them with each other. It will be unquestionably clear that the early church DID look for Yeshua’s coming in a pre-tribulation catching up.





You will notice that you feel pure and holy after studying these verses, its just like John said:





We know that when He is revealed, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is.

And everyone who has this hope in Him purifies himself, just as He is pure.

- 1 John 3:2-3





And finally, we will look at some extraordinary signs in the heavens that will occur in 2023 – signs that literally scream out “Watch NOW!”









