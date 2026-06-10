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Before daylight... Wednesday, June 9th.
🚨🔥 Iran strikes on US base in Jordan – targeting F‑35 hangars
IRGC says it hit "4 important targets" at the Al‑Azraq airbase, including F‑35 fighter hangars and the command control center, using long‑range solid‑fuel missiles.
(this was on the previous update, listed in order on one of the last previous videos) Cynthia