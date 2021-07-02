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The globalists are preparing for a Planetary Hunger
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181 views • July 02, 2021
This video is taken from Facebook. The author of the video is Iurie Rosca, a dear Romanian of mine. He says the following:
"The globalists are preparing a famine never before seen in the history of the Humanity. The pretext will be the climate change which is fake and a myth in the same time. We are talking about meteorologic weapons, artificial induced drought, forest fires, sudden rains, floods, tsunami, earthquakes, etc. Biden already declared the past days that the greatest challenge the Humanity is facing now is the climate change that will provoke economy losses greater than Covid. So we should prepare spiritually and mentally for the imminent troubles."
"The globalists are preparing a famine never before seen in the history of the Humanity. The pretext will be the climate change which is fake and a myth in the same time. We are talking about meteorologic weapons, artificial induced drought, forest fires, sudden rains, floods, tsunami, earthquakes, etc. Biden already declared the past days that the greatest challenge the Humanity is facing now is the climate change that will provoke economy losses greater than Covid. So we should prepare spiritually and mentally for the imminent troubles."
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