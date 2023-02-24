Create New Account
Tom Renz | Anti-Racism Professor Banned
Thomas Renz
Published 21 hours ago |

There's a coordinated attack against our culture happening everywhere and nowhere is it more evident than on our college campuses. Pastor Greg Schulz was ejected from Concordia University Wisconsin over a year ago for calling out racist policies. #Diversity #Equity #Inclusion #AntiRacism #Wokism #Truth #GodWins


www.TomRenz.com

