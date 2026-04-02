NASA = Deceive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
…. and just because some “book smart” food “scientist”, hangs his hat on every mathematical modeling calculation that NASA has ever put out, and worships NASA as his true god, by putting his complete unquestioned faith into the institution, doesn’t mean you have to do the same. Think for yourself. Be careful who you follow.
And by the way, you need a Latin to English dictionary to obtain the correct, original definition, of “nasa”, Google is not going to tell you.