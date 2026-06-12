⚡️Let’s count how many times Trump said, near a deal with Iran

Why the US needs a deal more than Iran



Donald Trump has cancelled another wave of strikes on Iran and claimed a peace deal could be imminent. But nothing is settled — his position keeps shifting.



🤥 Trump flip-flopping



🔴 The POTUS has backed away from threats to destroy Iran on at least eight occasions, according to The Independent. Critics have even coined the nickname TACO — "Trump Always Chickens Out":



➡️ March 21: Trump issued an ultimatum and threatened to "obliterate" Iran, but no action followed



➡️ March 31: He threatened to destroy Iran’s power grid if no deal was reached — neither happened



➡️ April 2: Trump vowed to "bomb Iran into the Stone Age," yet no strikes were carried out



➡️ April 5: He reportedly threatened, "Open the f***ing Strait, or you'll be living in hell," but the warning was never acted upon



➡️ April 7: Trump wrote, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," though no military operation followed



➡️ April 21: He declared that he would not extend a ceasefire and threatened to bomb Iran, but the attack never materialized



➡️ May 4: Trump promised a shock-and-awe Operation Project Freedom, yet the operation ended with far less impact than advertised



➡️ June 11: He claimed Iran would be hit "very hard tonight," only to cancel the strikes later



🔴 In total, Trump has declared at least 39 times that a deal was close and that Iran "wanted it badly".



What's behind this political schizophrenia?



🔴 Trump has found himself cornered, as the old model of American diplomacy — where the US threatens a country and it backs down — no longer works



🔴 Trump has little leverage to force Iran into signing a deal on his terms, but Iran's 14-point plan would represent a profound defeat for the US



2️⃣ Two key differences between the sides are:



➡️ Trump does not have much time: the midterm elections are approaching, while US recession and global crisis loom. Iran, by contrast, can endure the pressure for years



➡️ US missile stockpiles are rapidly dwindling. Iran has retained around 70% of its arsenal



🔴 Iran could simply outlast Trump and seek a new agreement with the next US administration.



High cost of defeat



🔴 The US-Israeli operation – launched on the heels of the abduction of Nicolas Maduro – was designed as a blitzkrieg to foment regime change



🔴 But Trump ended up in a strategic quagmire and an impasse over the Strait of Hormuz



🇮🇷 The Iran war cost is rising:



➡️ In mid-May, the Pentagon claimed it had spent $29B. The Iran War Cost Tracker now puts the figure at over $109B, while US military experts estimate it could have reached $300B



➡️ At least two dozen US military sites in the Middle East have been rendered uninhabitable



➡️ The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen to 349.2 million barrels, approaching its lowest since 1983, according to The Washington Post



➡️ The US national average gas price is now higher than it was during 91% of Biden’s presidency, CNN reports



Makes you wonder whether Trump should have jumped into this gamble at all. His legacy is on the line, and blaming Soros and the Dems won’t save him.



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Adding:

However, Trump posted this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 12, 2026, this morning DC time

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116737418354503074