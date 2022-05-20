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7 HomeSchooled Children Snatched By CPS Family Traffickers Terrorize Families
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213 views • May 20, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
There is no such thing as innocent until proven guilty with CPS. Terry and Mark Stemann are loving parents who would do anything to keep their children safe. After a single FALSE allegation of child abuse, all SEVEN of their children were stripped from their arms.
Help The Stew Peters Show spread their story to the world, and get their children back by donating to their Give-Send-Go at https://www.givesendgo.com/savingourfamily
Watch this new segment now at stewpeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15ck43-7-homeschooled-children-snatched-by-cps-family-traffickers-terrorize-famili.html
There is no such thing as innocent until proven guilty with CPS. Terry and Mark Stemann are loving parents who would do anything to keep their children safe. After a single FALSE allegation of child abuse, all SEVEN of their children were stripped from their arms.
Help The Stew Peters Show spread their story to the world, and get their children back by donating to their Give-Send-Go at https://www.givesendgo.com/savingourfamily
Watch this new segment now at stewpeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15ck43-7-homeschooled-children-snatched-by-cps-family-traffickers-terrorize-famili.html
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