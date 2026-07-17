Follow The Money, Follow The Wars | Dave Hodges

Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Purchase Peptides mentioned here if you are already a VIP: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=10134 remember to use the coupon code Sarah to save 15%

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Masterpeace: Protect your body, dream better and be healthier. Remove Heavy Metals micro-plastics, toxins. Learn more and buy at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

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Dave Hodges returns to the program for another lively discussion with Sarah as they tackle the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. Drawing from their sources, interviews, and ongoing research, they discuss the larger strategies they believe are operating behind the headlines and why events that appear disconnected may in fact be part of a much broader realignment. As always, the conversation goes beyond surface-level narratives to examine incentives, power structures, and the interests shaping global events.

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The discussion then shifts to artificial intelligence and the immediate real-world impacts already unfolding as data centers expand and AI systems become embedded throughout society. While much attention is focused on job displacement, Sarah argues that the deeper concern may be the loss of creativity, curiosity, and independent discovery that can occur when AI systems are increasingly driven by "authoritative" consensus. Historically, innovation has emerged in the spaces where consensus does not yet exist and where new information challenges established thinking. Entrepreneurs understand this instinctively because opportunities rarely exist where everyone already agrees. If entire generations are trained to remain inside predetermined boundaries of consensus, society risks losing the very process that drives progress and advancement.

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See more from Dave at https://theCommonSenseShow.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further