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CORANA VIRUS - 1970'S PUBLIC INFORMATION FILM👀(PART 2)
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61 views • January 06, 2022
THIS CORONA VIRUS INFORMATION FOR THE PUBLIC WAS FOR THE UK IN THE 1970'S, LISTEN TO WHEN HE SAID CORONA VIRUS WILL BE HERE FOR AT LEAST 50 YEARS......NOW 50 YEARS ON LOOK AT WHAT MESS WE ARE IN NOW. ITS TIME TO WAKE UP PEOPLE.
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