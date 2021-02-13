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Trump defense team plays video of Democrats 'inciting' language | IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
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280 views • February 13, 2021
WASHINGTON: Trump's defense team lays out a scathing video featuring countless times that prominent Democratic lawmakers, advocates, and liberal-leaning celebrities and TV personalities uses rhetoric that, by their standards for former President Trump, would 'incite violence.' - via Newsmax TV's live coverage of the second impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump
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