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Mongoora Car Charger Adapter
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10 views • July 07, 2021
Mongoora Car Charger Adapter ~~ https://amzn.to/3wkAU28
About this item
Quick: Power up your phone battery fast - this 3.0 car phone charger with a 6A/36W output provides a 4x faster charging speed to compatible devices.
Room for Two: Our dual-port USB car charger with a simultaneous output current of 3A per port means that you and your co-pilot will be juiced in no time.
Universal: Suitable for Android and iOS devices, this USB car adapter is compatible with various iPhone/iPad, Galaxy, LG, and other phone or tablet models.
Substance & Style: The compact and durable car USB charger comes housed in a robust, zinc-alloy case. Once connected, it emits a soft blue LED light for visibility at night.
Quality Service: Should you have any questions or concerns about your phone car charger purchase, our on-call customer support team will be happy to assist you.
About this item
Quick: Power up your phone battery fast - this 3.0 car phone charger with a 6A/36W output provides a 4x faster charging speed to compatible devices.
Room for Two: Our dual-port USB car charger with a simultaneous output current of 3A per port means that you and your co-pilot will be juiced in no time.
Universal: Suitable for Android and iOS devices, this USB car adapter is compatible with various iPhone/iPad, Galaxy, LG, and other phone or tablet models.
Substance & Style: The compact and durable car USB charger comes housed in a robust, zinc-alloy case. Once connected, it emits a soft blue LED light for visibility at night.
Quality Service: Should you have any questions or concerns about your phone car charger purchase, our on-call customer support team will be happy to assist you.
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