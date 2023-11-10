Create New Account
❗️A pregnant Ukrainian female soldier surrenders to Russian troops in a sign of Zelensky's desperation.
The Prisoner
🇺🇦"Please don't hit me I am pregnant!"

🇷🇺"What are doing here if you are pregnant!?"

Source @AussieCossack


soldier pregnant female front lines ukrainian

