DHS Advisor Stephen Miller DROPS economic plan - electronics exempt 232
2 weeks ago

US Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller DROPS the TRUTH about Trump’s economic master plan

🔸Targeting China’s economic aggression, especially in national security sectors like chips and semiconductors

🔸The US holds major economic leverage over China

🔸A 90-day negotiation with Japan, South Korea, and India tackles trade abuses, currency manipulation, and illegal subsidies

🔸Trump’s strategy? Deregulation, unleashing American energy, and creating a tax system to make the US the world’s economic powerhouse

"America is in the best position under President Trump to dominate the economic future,” he claimed.

