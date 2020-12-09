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TruNews Headlines with Doc Burkhart - December 09, 2020
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31 views • December 09, 2020
Dec 9, 2020
TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS headlines, President Trump says its full speed ahead on Operation Warp Speed; if you question the election results or the vaccine, you might be a terrorist; and why is it that Hollywood movie companies get a COVID pass, but small businesses and schools don’t? Doc Burkhart. Airdate (12/9/20)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-doc-burkhart-december-09-2020
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS headlines, President Trump says its full speed ahead on Operation Warp Speed; if you question the election results or the vaccine, you might be a terrorist; and why is it that Hollywood movie companies get a COVID pass, but small businesses and schools don’t? Doc Burkhart. Airdate (12/9/20)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-doc-burkhart-december-09-2020
https://www.trunews.com/
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