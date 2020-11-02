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How & Why to Save America - Alex Newman With Alan Keyes
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200 views • November 02, 2020
In this interview with Alan Keyes on his IAM TV show Let's Talk America, journalist and educator Alex Newman explains what is at stake in the effort to destroy America. Newman and Keyes, who served in the Ronald Reagan administration, discuss what ails the nation, as well as how to fix it. This segment is excerpted from a longer "marathon" ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
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