Elites are desperate to erase important history, in this case, with the economy of the inept truther.
Published 19 hours ago

When they saw the success of the Moon Hoax hoax, they went all the way to Flat Earth.

In this case however, it was to associate the truther and truth media with outlandishness that turns the newbie away from both.

