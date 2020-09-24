Revelation Red Pill Academy 7: When Was The Book of Revelation Written?

Now in our Revelation Red Pill Series I'd like to take a turn to look at how others throughout Church history have viewed the Apocalypse...ie the "Revelation of Jesus Christ" and so called "end times events?" How did great minds and theologians like Martin Luther, St Augustine, the Pilgrims, view Matthew 24? Did they put Revelation into the distant future? Did they feel they were living through the Tribulation like the Pilgrims or Johnathan Edwards? When did the idea of a rapture first come to light, how did it take such a hold on the modern western church?Follow Along here:LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.