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The Six Minute HIIT and Abs Workout
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284 views • October 15, 2019
Check out more Bowflex workouts here: https://www.bowflex.com/blog/workouts...
Do you have less than ten minutes to exercise and no equipment? No problem. By performing bodyweight moves in a circuit-style workout you can torch calories and tone your muscles in just minutes.
There is a method to the madness, however. In this fat-torching, ab-flattening six-minute workout you will do a cardio move followed immediately by an abdominal move. This combination elevates your heart rate during the cardio interval, then allows for a quick recovery during the core exercise.
Each movement will be done for 30 seconds each, allowing you to go at your own pace and take rest breaks if and when you need to, It’s not about how many repetitions you do, it’s about working within your limits and challenging yourself.
Just starting out? Do one three-minute circuit until you’re ready for two. If you’re advanced and have a few extra minutes, you can do this workout twice for a super-challenging 12-minute workout.
Here are the six exercises that you will do for 30 seconds, two times each for a total of six minutes:
1. Mountain Climbers
2. Plank
3. Squat Jumps
4. Standing Ab Crunches
5. Burpees
6. Jabs
Do you have less than ten minutes to exercise and no equipment? No problem. By performing bodyweight moves in a circuit-style workout you can torch calories and tone your muscles in just minutes.
There is a method to the madness, however. In this fat-torching, ab-flattening six-minute workout you will do a cardio move followed immediately by an abdominal move. This combination elevates your heart rate during the cardio interval, then allows for a quick recovery during the core exercise.
Each movement will be done for 30 seconds each, allowing you to go at your own pace and take rest breaks if and when you need to, It’s not about how many repetitions you do, it’s about working within your limits and challenging yourself.
Just starting out? Do one three-minute circuit until you’re ready for two. If you’re advanced and have a few extra minutes, you can do this workout twice for a super-challenging 12-minute workout.
Here are the six exercises that you will do for 30 seconds, two times each for a total of six minutes:
1. Mountain Climbers
2. Plank
3. Squat Jumps
4. Standing Ab Crunches
5. Burpees
6. Jabs
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