Why Does the West Want a Nuclear War With Russia?

This video covers Joe Biden's speech in Normandy France, and his and NATO's obscene desire to push Russia into a nuclear war in Ukraine. It is time to go to the peace table, but instead the conventional war is escalating, and somebody is pushing Russia to fire off a nuke.
"False Flag on the Horizon? The Strange Case of the Destroyed Russian Nuclear Rada," by Brandon Smith form Alt-Market.us is a source for this.