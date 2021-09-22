© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT IF THERE WAS A NON-ADDICTIVE HAPPY PILL? DEALING WITH DEPRESSION & ANXIETY with ROOT ZeroIn
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • September 22, 2021
BUY ZERO IN AT THIS LINK:
www.therootbrands.com//ForTheDetoxNow
How ZeroIn helps the body produce Dopamine and Serotonin
It's effect on depression and on concentration and focus
Effect on amyloid plaque and Alzheimer's
Increased ionic activity
Effect on inflammation
Addressing root cause instead of symptoms to see improvements
Combines effect of Clean Slate, ZeroIn and Restore - regeneration of the body.
The effect of Restore on the skin and face.
These products do not cure.
A clean body cures.
For more info contact:
www.therootbrands.com//ForTheDetoxNow
www.therootbrands.com//ForTheDetoxNow
How ZeroIn helps the body produce Dopamine and Serotonin
It's effect on depression and on concentration and focus
Effect on amyloid plaque and Alzheimer's
Increased ionic activity
Effect on inflammation
Addressing root cause instead of symptoms to see improvements
Combines effect of Clean Slate, ZeroIn and Restore - regeneration of the body.
The effect of Restore on the skin and face.
These products do not cure.
A clean body cures.
For more info contact:
www.therootbrands.com//ForTheDetoxNow
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.