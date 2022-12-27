Searching For Frontline Children Of The Ukraine War (Christmas Special)

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.
Dec 25, 2022
There are many children living on or very near the Russia Ukraine War Frontline. In this report I go in search of them to find out the real situation they are living in and how bad it is. In addition to trying to learn about them, I decided to go buy a lot of food and toys and try to make them and their families a little better even if only for one day. It is very important not to forget about the youth of a war. Many of these children do not even remember when there was peacetime. For them, their whole lives have been a big war to stay alive. This is the closest thing I have to a Christmas special for you. It felt very good to help these children and their families.
Again we can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best and of course, always bring you our reports with full English and Russian translations.
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
