Searching For Frontline Children Of The Ukraine War (Christmas Special)

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Dec 25, 2022

There are many children living on or very near the Russia Ukraine War Frontline. In this report I go in search of them to find out the real situation they are living in and how bad it is. In addition to trying to learn about them, I decided to go buy a lot of food and toys and try to make them and their families a little better even if only for one day. It is very important not to forget about the youth of a war. Many of these children do not even remember when there was peacetime. For them, their whole lives have been a big war to stay alive. This is the closest thing I have to a Christmas special for you. It felt very good to help these children and their families.





Again we can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best and of course, always bring you our reports with full English and Russian translations.





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.





Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday





Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUxPUjc-C9o



