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11/12/18 #SPIDERWEB: B_lton Given Zion_st Award, R_bbi’s Protest POTUS Border Defense
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11 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/12/18: The Ministry of Truth, aka, CNN, wants We, the People, to believe the opposite what we know is real because Glob_list Cab_l says so! In this video, connections are made between the recent sho_ting in PA, the Israel B_nds Ceremony in OH, the ZOA award given to John B_lton and Brow_rd County election fraud. We who don’t believe in coincidence theory know that operations are on steroids right now to prevent Patriot team wins.
https://www.vosizneias.com/309270/2018/11/05/washington-zionist-organization-of-america-gives-john-bolton-defender-of-israel-award/
https://www.newsweek.com/us-rabbis-lead-pilgrimage-border-protest-trumps-treatment-migrants-1212027
https://www.kearneyhub.com/opinions/nationalview/u-s-jews-aid-refugees-around-globe/article_f5bdb59c-e11a-11e8-ac44-632b74a6aa38.html
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! PLEASE keep the prayer wave going and please envision the Republic whole, lawful and FREE again!
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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Let's Pray for the Prosecution of those committing election and voter fraud! WE ARE FREE!
11/12/18: The Ministry of Truth, aka, CNN, wants We, the People, to believe the opposite what we know is real because Glob_list Cab_l says so! In this video, connections are made between the recent sho_ting in PA, the Israel B_nds Ceremony in OH, the ZOA award given to John B_lton and Brow_rd County election fraud. We who don’t believe in coincidence theory know that operations are on steroids right now to prevent Patriot team wins.
https://www.vosizneias.com/309270/2018/11/05/washington-zionist-organization-of-america-gives-john-bolton-defender-of-israel-award/
https://www.newsweek.com/us-rabbis-lead-pilgrimage-border-protest-trumps-treatment-migrants-1212027
https://www.kearneyhub.com/opinions/nationalview/u-s-jews-aid-refugees-around-globe/article_f5bdb59c-e11a-11e8-ac44-632b74a6aa38.html
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! PLEASE keep the prayer wave going and please envision the Republic whole, lawful and FREE again!
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Let's Pray for the Prosecution of those committing election and voter fraud! WE ARE FREE!
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