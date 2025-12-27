2025-12-27 switchfoot - audio - selling the news - lyrics in description

Selling The News"





Welcome to the Holy City; a silver screen

Built with a lens and a low self-esteem

A teenager's plea for meaning and memes

We're selling the news



See, opinions are easier to swallow than facts

The greys instead of the whites and the blacks

If you shoot it too straight they won't come back

We're selling the news



See, money speaks volumes louder than words

Or virtues with wings, maybe not quite at first

But salaries are paid by the ads not the verbs

We're selling the news



See, all men are equal; all is for sale

A powerful dog has been chasing his tail

The lowest common denominator prevails

We're selling the news



I wanna believe you, I wanna believe

But everything is in-between

The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction



I wanna believe you, I wanna believe

But everything is in-between

The fact is fiction

Suspicion is the new religion



America listens, the story is told

With an eye on the truth as the story unfolds

But the ratings determine which story was sold

We're selling the news



Begging the question, mongering fears

Stroking the eyes and tickling ears

The truth is seldom just as it appears

We're selling the news



I wanna believe you, I wanna believe

But everything is in-between

The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction



I wanna believe you, I wanna believe

But everything is in-between

The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction



I can see your talking heads

On the television set

On the Internet they said

The fact is fiction



Suspicion is the new religion



Substance, oh, substance, where have you been?

You've been replaced by the masters of spin

Who make good-looking books and write history in

We're selling the news



The lines start to blur; I get so confused

I get shiny new models mixed-up with the blues

I get binary code mixed-up with abuse

The facts are simply one option to choose



When nothing is sacred, there's nothing to lose

When nothing is sacred, all is consumed

We're still on the air, it must be the truth

We're selling the news



I wanna believe you, I wanna believe

But everything is in-between

The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction



I wanna believe you, I wanna believe

But everything is in-between

The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction



I wanna believe you, I wanna believe

But everything I see is greed

The fact is fiction



Suspicion is the new religion