2025-12-27 switchfoot - audio - selling the news - lyrics in description
7 views • 1 day ago

Selling The News"

Welcome to the Holy City; a silver screen
Built with a lens and a low self-esteem
A teenager's plea for meaning and memes
We're selling the news

See, opinions are easier to swallow than facts
The greys instead of the whites and the blacks
If you shoot it too straight they won't come back
We're selling the news

See, money speaks volumes louder than words
Or virtues with wings, maybe not quite at first
But salaries are paid by the ads not the verbs
We're selling the news

See, all men are equal; all is for sale
A powerful dog has been chasing his tail
The lowest common denominator prevails
We're selling the news

I wanna believe you, I wanna believe
But everything is in-between
The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction

I wanna believe you, I wanna believe
But everything is in-between
The fact is fiction
Suspicion is the new religion

America listens, the story is told
With an eye on the truth as the story unfolds
But the ratings determine which story was sold
We're selling the news

Begging the question, mongering fears
Stroking the eyes and tickling ears
The truth is seldom just as it appears
We're selling the news

I wanna believe you, I wanna believe
But everything is in-between
The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction

I wanna believe you, I wanna believe
But everything is in-between
The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction

I can see your talking heads
On the television set
On the Internet they said
The fact is fiction

Suspicion is the new religion

Substance, oh, substance, where have you been?
You've been replaced by the masters of spin
Who make good-looking books and write history in
We're selling the news

The lines start to blur; I get so confused
I get shiny new models mixed-up with the blues
I get binary code mixed-up with abuse
The facts are simply one option to choose

When nothing is sacred, there's nothing to lose
When nothing is sacred, all is consumed
We're still on the air, it must be the truth
We're selling the news

I wanna believe you, I wanna believe
But everything is in-between
The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction

I wanna believe you, I wanna believe
But everything is in-between
The fact is fiction, the fact is fiction

I wanna believe you, I wanna believe
But everything I see is greed
The fact is fiction

Suspicion is the new religion
deceptionimageswitchfootselling the newscreating false reality
