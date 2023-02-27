Imprisoned in Communist China

Jennifer Zeng describes how she was imprisoned and tortured by the CCP. Jennifer discusses the West's complex relationship with China and explains how if became known that the CCP has been using prisoners as a live organ bank.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.