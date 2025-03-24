BGMCTV E293 Parash 24 Vayikra Leviticus 1:1-5:26

Mat 5:18 Yes indeed! I tell you that until heaven and earth pass away, not so much as a yud ( י ) or a stroke will pass from the Torah — not until everything that must happen has happened

I thought you said we were studding the Parash. Yes we are. But…most people say we no longer under the law or need to follow the law. Then my question is why study the torah portions. Why keep the Shabbat? Why keep the Pesach and the other holy days? If we are no longer under the perfect laws given by the Father then we need no longer to give thanks offerings. You see how silly we can get.













As we start the book of Leviticus keep all this in mind. BG believes that Yehovah never changes and therefore we are blessed to say we are 100% legalistic.





