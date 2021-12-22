Elon Musk: "I'm Not Perverted Enough To Be on CNN" | Babylon Bee

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RED ALERT: this is not a joke. Elon Musk sat down with Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, EIC Kyle Mann, and Creative Director Ethan Nicolle for an in-depth interview on wokeness, Elizabeth Warren, taxing the rich, the Metaverse, which superhero Elon would be, and how the left is killing comedy.
This version contains the full interview with 45 additional minutes of content.