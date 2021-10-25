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COVID-19 JAB: THEY KNEW CHILDREN WOULD DIE. DR VERNON COLEMAN
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130 views • October 25, 2021
COVID-19 JAB: THEY KNEW CHILDREN WOULD DIE. DR VERNON COLEMAN
Please help: The website http://www.vernoncoleman.org is being blocked in US, Canada, Australia and UK. Please help by sharing the website details on your Twitter and Facebook accounts. Dr Coleman has been banned from both since March 2020.
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, has been an acknowledged expert on drugs and vaccines for 50 years. All the videos Dr Coleman mentions in this video are still available on Brand New Tube and the transcripts are on vernoncoleman.org
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
Please help: The website http://www.vernoncoleman.org is being blocked in US, Canada, Australia and UK. Please help by sharing the website details on your Twitter and Facebook accounts. Dr Coleman has been banned from both since March 2020.
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, has been an acknowledged expert on drugs and vaccines for 50 years. All the videos Dr Coleman mentions in this video are still available on Brand New Tube and the transcripts are on vernoncoleman.org
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
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