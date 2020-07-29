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Silenced Frontline Doctors hold Capitol Hill press conference to challenge big tech
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79 views • July 29, 2020
Breitbart News, July 28, 2020
This video is of a press conference that took place in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots Foundation. The press conference featured frontline doctors sharing their views and opinions on the novel coronavirus, the medical response to the pandemic, and the censorship they have experienced from Big Tech.
Breitbart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY0TH-DTYEI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
This video is of a press conference that took place in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots Foundation. The press conference featured frontline doctors sharing their views and opinions on the novel coronavirus, the medical response to the pandemic, and the censorship they have experienced from Big Tech.
Breitbart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY0TH-DTYEI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
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