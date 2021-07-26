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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 13) What is the time frame for the Vendor card? - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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20 views • July 26, 2021
We are getting the large scale account setup, the whole country and then would be the sub-accounts. Besides, all accounts established under the State National Bank as Fiduciary accounts protected from the criminals. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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