Welcome to Pedophile Story Hour -- Bring Your Kids!

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The leftist activists want to normalize pedophilia. Softening the language to "minor attracted persons" is meant to subvert the institution of the family, to demonize anyone who speaks out against pedophilia, and it's once again an example of the left going way way too far. To that end we are going to have not only drag queen story hour, but pedophile story hour, bring your kids.
#pedophile #leftists #propaganda
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