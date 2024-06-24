© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The 3-ton Russian FAB-3000 dropped onto the complex of the 13th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), which had been fortified in Liptsy, Kharkov #kharkiv. The terrifying power of the air bomb left a crater and its explosive power spread within a 40m radius, which had no chance of survival on the target.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/