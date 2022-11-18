Stew Peters: Embalmers Worldwide CONFIRM Mysterious Clots – Fibrous Clot Findings Flood Morgues And Funeral Homes Across The World. Embalmer Richard Hirschman joins to detail the bizarre phenomenon occurring in the bodies of the vaccinated. Alien like, unnatural clots are growing inside the HUMAN body!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.