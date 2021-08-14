DEMOCIDE - Why A Totalitarian State Remains the Greatest Cause of Death and Threat to Modern Civilisation

President Ronald Reagan stated that: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help. "



There have been THOUSANDS of tyrannical Governments throughout history and less than TEN that could truly be called free. In this video, Alex Jones articulately demonstrates that the 300+ million deaths under Communist and Socialist regimes around the world throughout history, reveals why a totalitarian state is actually ***DOCUMENTED*** to present the greatest threat to modern civilisation through DEMOCIDE (Professor Rudolph Rummel defined democide as "the intentional killing of an unarmed or disarmed person by government agents acting in their authoritative capacity and pursuant to government policy or high command’’). It is a historical FACT that the state is the no# 1 cause of unnatural death. This is particularly relevant against the backdrop of the state ushering in a medical tyranny and surveillance state operated and controlled by the SAME Eugenicists who financed Hitler and the Third Reich, (Rockefellers) peddling deadly ‘vaccines’ which have ALREADY killed or injured hundreds of thousands worldwide, all under the guise of ‘protecting society’ from a ‘virus’!



#SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'.

#SayNoToVaccinePassports.

#SayNoToNaziEugenics.

#SayNoToTheRockefellers.

#SayNoToBillandMelindaGates.

#SayNoToAgenda2030.

#SayNoToLockdowns.

#SayNoToTheGreatReset.

#SayNoTo5G.